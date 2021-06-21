Advertise With Us
Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport TSA agents stop armed man from boarding plane

By Kayla Brooks
Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - Transportation Security Administration Officers at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) stopped a Kentucky man from boarding a plane with a loaded handgun Friday, June 18.

A Kentucky man attempted to board a plane at SDH with a loaded handgun Friday, June 18.
A Kentucky man attempted to board a plane at SDH with a loaded handgun Friday, June 18.(TSA)

TSA officers alerted police who responded to the scene.

They confiscated the handgun and cited the man on weapon charges. The gun was loaded with 10 bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA officials say the man will likely face a fine for bringing a loaded gun to airport security.

“In this case, we do not believe there was any bad intent on the part of the individual. I don’t know what the excuse was the individual used when caught with the gun,” said TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein.

Farbstein says that even though the number of people flying went down in 2020, the number of handguns confiscated at airport checkpoints went up.

“In 2019, we were seeing five guns per million passengers at checkpoints. During the pandemic, starting last year, that was doubled.”

Farbstein says records so far suggest 2021 will follow that trend.

She reminds anyone flying there is a way to transport a handgun safely and legally. The gun must be unloaded, locked in a hard case and not in carry-on baggage.

Any weaponry brought on a flight must be checked in through the airline.

