New biking trails to come to Waynesboro’s Sunset Park

Sunset Park in Waynesboro will be the home of new biking trails.
Sunset Park in Waynesboro will be the home of new biking trails.(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Updated: 4 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition recently received $12,000 from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation that will go toward planning for natural biking and walking trails in Waynesboro’s Sunset Park.

SVBC applied for the Get Outdoors grant, which will be used to help with professional planning and some implementation for developing the trails.

“Ultimately, our goal would be a community-based planning process, which results in a trails plan for the park, and potentially even future adjacent properties if that were an option,” Kyle Lawrence, Executive Director of SVBC, said. “And then also a pilot project on the ground to show people what a professional, machine-built plan looks like, feels like to walk on, to run on, to bike on.”

The city has made this project one of its top priorities, investing in the park to take advantage of the scenic view as well. There are plans to put up a pavilion, an overlook, a completed parking lot and walking trails.

Waynesboro has created the greenways, but Lawrence says parts of city is underserved for natural surface trails.

The trails will be designed to provide trail access close to home and they will be family friendly with beginner and intermediate trails within the 100 acres of land in Sunset Park.

“We really think that we can give people a taste of the sport, and hopefully they fall in love, and they’ll be coming back here time and time again and using it as a way of getting better in there own hobby,” Parks Project Manager Stephanie Seltzer said.

One focus of the project is aimed at getting more people outside and having the opportunity to try something new.

“We’re going to be offering bike trails that are right here in Waynesboro, so you’re not having to travel. So, you can really come here, and spend some time and take in the outdoors and take these little excursions here and there during the day,” Seltzer said.

The planning process for the new trails should start this fall, and construction is expected to begin in 2023.

“The coalition, we believe that trails and bicycles and getting outside helps build community, and that’s really the point. It’s not just about the trails, it’s not just riding bicycles or walking or running on it. It’s about getting outside, interacting with the people and just creating healthier, happier more connected communities,” Lawrence said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

