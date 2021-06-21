Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Nearly 150 pharmacies to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccination through July 4

Vaccine generic
Vaccine generic(KKTV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced that nearly 150 pharmacies across the state will expand hours to give the COVID-19 vaccination through July 4.

The expansion of hours on certain days is part of National Vaccine Month of Action, which is “a collaborative effort led by the White House that includes businesses, national organizations and community-based partners working together to promote vaccination.”

“Pharmacies have been critical to helping us vaccinate our community,” said Dr. Stephanie Wheawhill, director of the division of pharmacy services. “They are Virginia’s trusted messengers who assist people in making informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccinations.”

At least 70 percent of adults in Virginia have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The extended pharmacy hours on certain days, especially Friday evenings, are an effort to help those who may have difficulty getting vaccinated during normal hours.

“Over 147 pharmacy locations across the state will extend their hours on certain days through July 4. Participating pharmacy partners include Albertsons, CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens and independent pharmacies,” VDH said.

To find a pharmacy near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Cavaliers celebrate Logan Michaels home run in the 4th inning.
UVA Baseball beats Tennessee 6-0 in Game One of College World Series
Samuel Lee Houchens. Photo courtesy the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: Search for Samuel Houchens continues 3 years after disappearance
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Search efforts suspended for two missing after tubing down Dan River
Folks gather for the first Fridays After Five at Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.
Fridays After Five kicks off for the first time since pandemic, attracts hundreds

Latest News

Gov. Northam celebrates vaccine milestone at Hope Pharmacy.
Virginia surpasses President Biden’s goal of 70% receiving one vaccine dose
(FILE)
VDH: 678,765 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,360 deaths
Vaccine
Valley hospitals are not currently requiring staff to be vaccinated
Across the U.S., vaccination rates remain the same, despite warnings about the Delta variant,...
Health Minute: COVID vaccination rates remain the same
Masks
Charlottesville, Albemarle County prosecutors: no penalties for wearing masks