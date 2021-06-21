Natural sauna

Advertise With Us
By David Rogers
Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A muggy start to the work day. As skies clear, sunshine and southerly wind are expected to warm conditions to above normal levels. Real feel conditions could warm into the low 100s. Once the front moves east , skies will begin to clear, and temperatures will fall into the 70s. things. Gradually things will warm by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & hot, High: mid 90s

Tonight: Scattered storms, Low: upper 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s,,,Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 5os

Saturday: Scattered storms, high: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray storm, high: mid 80s...Low: mid 60d

