Natural sauna
Tracking a cold front
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A muggy start to the work day. As skies clear, sunshine and southerly wind are expected to warm conditions to above normal levels. Real feel conditions could warm into the low 100s. Once the front moves east , skies will begin to clear, and temperatures will fall into the 70s. things. Gradually things will warm by the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny & hot, High: mid 90s
Tonight: Scattered storms, Low: upper 60s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms, High: mid 70s,,,Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, high: low 80s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: upper 5os
Saturday: Scattered storms, high: low 80s...Low: upper 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray storm, high: mid 80s...Low: mid 60d
