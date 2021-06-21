Advertise With Us
Lynchburg police searching for missing woman

Beatrice Reese Spencer. Photo courtesy the Lynchburg Police Department.
Beatrice Reese Spencer. Photo courtesy the Lynchburg Police Department.(LPD)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

LPD says Beatrice Reese Spencer went missing shortly before midnight Sunday, June 20. She was last seen wearing a blue/white shirt and three tank tops - gold, beige, & black, one tennis shoe and one slipper.

Anyone with any information on Spencer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-847-1602 or call 911.

