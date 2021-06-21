Lynchburg police searching for missing woman

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.

LPD says Beatrice Reese Spencer went missing shortly before midnight Sunday, June 20. She was last seen wearing a blue/white shirt and three tank tops - gold, beige, & black, one tennis shoe and one slipper.

Anyone with any information on Spencer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-847-1602 or call 911.

