Lynchburg police searching for missing woman
Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WVIR) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s.
LPD says Beatrice Reese Spencer went missing shortly before midnight Sunday, June 20. She was last seen wearing a blue/white shirt and three tank tops - gold, beige, & black, one tennis shoe and one slipper.
Anyone with any information on Spencer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-847-1602 or call 911.
