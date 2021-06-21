Jefferson School celebrates Juneteenth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - June 19 is the annual celebration of Juneteenth and the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center is celebrating in person and virtually this year.

The holiday celebrates the freeing of the slaves in Texas in 1865.

To honor the holiday in Charlottesville, the community was able to come out, listen to live music, eat, and celebrate at the yard at the Jefferson School.

“We wanted our community to get our legs back,” Director of the Jefferson School Andrea Douglas said. “Usually Juneteenth for us is always out here we’ve got tons of the community here but it’s still in this precarious place. We wanted to do something small, manageable so people felt comfortable.”

There was also virtual programming to help people learn the history of Juneteenth from anywhere.

