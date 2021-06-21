Governor visits vaccine clinic at White’s Travel Center

RAPHINE, Va. (WDBJ) - The governor announced that seventy percent of Virginia’s adults have received their first COVID vaccination.

He paid a visit today to one clinic that is serving a vitally important part of the population: truckers

“We want to get this thing out national, and I brought the governor out here to help publicize it and push it,” said Dr. Rob Marsh.

Dr. Marsh didn’t have too much trouble getting him to Raphine; he and the governor were roommates in medical school.

But for Dr. Marsh, it was just an opportunity to further his efforts to help truckers.

“You know, it’s hard for them,” he said. “Some of them, I think about 40 percent of truckers actually live in their truck most of the time. That is their home. And they can’t pull their home into a Walmart or a CVS to get a vaccine.”

“They’re essential workers,” said Gov. Northam. “They’re out there every day. They don’t have time to go to the doctor sometimes or their provider. And to be able to stop by here and get their first or second shot, you know, it helps to keep them safe.”

The clinic itself has been a prime example of various health care providers working together to achieve their ends.

“The COVID pandemic and now the vaccination initiative has brought so many people together, both industry, healthcare, government,” said John Mack, the COO of Augusta Medical. “It’s a great thing, that we can collaborate, and communicate, and to do what we really need to do for the community and make them healthier.”

And today was an opportunity for them to come together again to recognize their efforts.

But now Dr. Marsh is ready to go big. He wants as many people in as he can get.

“Maybe the president will come to visit us now!” he said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.