Former NASCAR driver files lawsuit against Virginia’s slated skill games ban

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A former NASCAR driver and Virginia business owner has filed a lawsuit against the commonwealth in hopes a Virginia circuit court will rule a ban against skill games as unconstitutional.

Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver from Emporia, Virginia, filed the suit against the Commonwealth of Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring and the Virginia ABC, according to a release from Sadler’s attorney. The suit was filed in Greensville County.

Senate Bill 971, which would ban skill games at any businesses other than family entertainment centers, is set to go into effect on July 1. According to the release, the suit argues the bill is unconstitutional and therefore unenforceable. It also states the bill will adversely affect small businesses such as convenience stores, truck stops, restaurant and bars.

Sadler states the exception for family entertainment centers would restrict him from offering the games at his truck stop and other businesses. This, he argues, creates an “impermissible” content-based restriction on the video games allowed in the state. The suit states the legislation will discriminate against retail locations that do not market to families with children.

The suit argues the ban would be unconstitutionally vague and overbroad, violating due process, or fair treatment under the law.

“Whether you are for or against the legalization of gambling in Virginia, both the legislature and executive branch have spoken, legalizing the multi-billion dollar industries of sports betting, horse racing, slot machines and casino gambling,” Sadler said in a Monday press release. “But inexplicably, Virginia has determined that skill games, games that have been legal in the Commonwealth for decades, are now somehow “undesirable,” and should be made illegal. This action is unfair, and quite frankly, unconstitutional.”

Legislators agreed to ban the games during last year’s General Assembly session, but the governor’s administration proposed taxing them for one year to generate money for COVID-19 relief. After language in a 2021 bill drew confusion, presumably extending skilled gaming until 2022, Northam amended the bill to reiterate the prohibition slated for July 1.

“Small businesses, including convenience stores, truck stops and restaurants/bars have depended on the revenues generated from these games to survive during the government shut-down of Virginia by Governor Northam as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sadler said. “... While a truck stop or a convenience store may not be as fancy as a Hard Rock or Bally’s Casino, they should not be excluded from this market place.”

The bill defines a “skill game” as an electronic or computerized machine that requires a form of currency to play or activate a game. The outcome is determined by an element of skill from the player to receive cash, cash equivalents or anything of value.

The full text of the bill can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.