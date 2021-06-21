Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Documentary examines troubled past with Confederate statues

In this image provided by PBS, director CJ Hunt appears in a scene from "The Neutral Ground."...
In this image provided by PBS, director CJ Hunt appears in a scene from "The Neutral Ground." The feature-length documentary premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 19, 2021, as part of its Juneteenth programming. (PBS via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Perplexed by America’s controversial relationship with Confederate monuments, “The Daily Show” team member CJ Hunt saw potential for what he thought would make an interesting short film.

But not long after beginning the project, he realized a much bigger story was revealing itself — “The Neutral Ground,” a feature-length documentary that premiered Saturday at the Tribeca Film Festival  and will available July 5 on PBS.  

The serious, yet funny, documentary examines the Lost Cause, the campaign that mythicized the Confederacy after the Civil War and continues the narrative that the conflict was more about freedom than the right to own slaves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cavaliers celebrate Logan Michaels home run in the 4th inning.
UVA Baseball beats Tennessee 6-0 in Game One of College World Series
Samuel Lee Houchens. Photo courtesy the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: Search for Samuel Houchens continues 3 years after disappearance
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Search efforts suspended for two missing after tubing down Dan River
Folks gather for the first Fridays After Five at Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.
Fridays After Five kicks off for the first time since pandemic, attracts hundreds

Latest News

(FILE)
State to decide on spending to improve mental health care
Habitat for Humanity build site
Charlottesville’s Habitat for Humanity facing supply shortages
Vaccine generic
Nearly 150 pharmacies to expand hours for COVID-19 vaccination through July 4
Child plays lacrosse at summer camp in Charlottesville VA
Come As You Are Cville hosts free summer camp