CPD: Search for Samuel Houchens continues 3 years after disappearance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department continues to ask for the public’s help with finding Samuel Lee Houchens.

CPD announced Sunday, June 20, marked three years since the Charlottesville man was reported missing. Houchens was last seen at his home in the 1600 block of Meridian Street back in June 2018.

Houchens has mobility issues, but a scooter he used as his main way of getting around was still inside his home at the time of his disappearance.

Detectives and other investigators have conducted multiple searches. The department also says leads and tips it has received have been exhausted.

Houchens, who is now 56 years old, has brown hair thinning on the top, is 5′7′' tall, and weighs approximately 160 lbs.

The Charlottesville Police Department asks anyone with information to call Sgt. Ron Stayments at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to Houchens whereabouts.

