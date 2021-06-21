Come As You Are Cville hosts free summer camp

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit focused on helping the homeless is hosting a free summer camp. Come As You Are Cville is for children whose families otherwise may not be able to afford something like this.

Campers will get to take part in a number of activities, as well as community-wide party Sunday, June 27.

“We’re going to continue doing this for the community, but we need the support, we need volunteers for next time,” Tristen said.

Come As You Are Cville says it has received positive feedback, and hopes to make this camp a yearly event.

