College World Series: Virginia fans in Omaha hoping to win another championship

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Day 2 of the College World Series kicks off in Omaha, and Virginia is hoping to walk off with more than hardware.

They scored the championship title in 2015, and after an intense year from COVID-19, Cavaliers fans are hoping they can do it again.

“It feels good to just look out there and say that’s my team. They’re doing awesome,” said Kallen.

The Cavaliers’ matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers at Sunday’s CWS is a family affair for the McCoy’s.

“Very excited,” Whit McCoy said.

“We actually took the two little boys in 2015 when Virginia won,” Sara said.

But the McCoy’s are more than just fans. Dad’s a former UVA baseball player with no problem joking about his own skills on the field.

Virginia College World Series Hype 6.20.21 The Hoos have arrived and are ready to go here in Omaha! #GoHoos Posted by Virginia Baseball on Sunday, June 20, 2021

”They’re so much better than I ever was and they’re amazing,” Kallen said.

Still, with ties this deep, even the little ones know. The goal is pretty clear.

“I wanna watch Virginia win,” Hollins said.

Now, they’re back in the Big O after six years and with a little extra good luck.

“It’s even better, we have a bonus kid now,” said Sara.

Although they’d love to take home a championship title right now, they’re counting the win they’ve already secured is being here.

“I’m just so glad these kids get to be out here and do this again. Back to normal, we’re so happy,” said Kallen.

