Bike ride raises awareness for Alzheimer’s on ‘The Longest Day’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - June 20 marks 2021′s Summer Solstice. This means it’s the longest day of the year with plenty of time to get out and enjoy the sunshine.

Every year, the Alzheimer’s Association celebrates “The Longest Day” with its biggest fundraising event.

David Ter Borg with Anthology Senior Living set up a 25-mile bike ride to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. The ride started and ended at Starr Hill Brewery in Crozet.

“Awareness is the biggest piece,” he said. “Knowing that there’s still communities and there’s still non-profit organizations that are really working very hard to do good work and so people are aware of that and that’s the aim for me.”

Ter Borg says this was the first annual bike ride here in Charlottesville and he hopes to increase participation in the bike ride next year.

