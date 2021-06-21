Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Amazon Prime Day sale starts Monday

By CNN staff
(CNN) - Amazon’s 48-hour “Prime Day” sale kicks off Monday.

For the next two days, look for deals on fashion, toys, electronics and more.

To join in, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership. People who do not have one can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

This year’s Prime Day is earlier than ever before. Amazon normally holds it later in the summer.

Last year, it was postponed until October in response to the pandemic.

Amazon says last year’s Prime Day was its best on record. The sales event has taken place since 2015.

