Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Airlines, unions demand crackdown on unruly passengers

By Associated Press
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines, flight attendants and pilots are calling for the U.S. Justice Department to prosecute unruly and violent passengers.

In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Monday, the trade group Airlines for America and several unions for pilots and flight crew cited a “substantial increase in and growing escalation of passengers’ unruly and disruptive behavior onboard aircraft, particularly toward crewmembers. These incidents pose a safety and security threat.’'

In January, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a “zero-tolerance’' policy toward passengers who cause disturbances aboard aircraft or violate federal rules by refusing to follow flight crew instructions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cavaliers celebrate Logan Michaels home run in the 4th inning.
UVA Baseball beats Tennessee 6-0 in Game One of College World Series
Samuel Lee Houchens. Photo courtesy the Charlottesville Police Department.
CPD: Search for Samuel Houchens continues 3 years after disappearance
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Search efforts suspended for two missing after tubing down Dan River
Folks gather for the first Fridays After Five at Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.
Fridays After Five kicks off for the first time since pandemic, attracts hundreds

Latest News

The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Paid in full? Biden, GOP struggle over infrastructure costs
The coming days could make or break Joe Biden's presidential legacy as talks on infrastructure...
Critical week ahead for Biden's agenda
After nearly losing her son to suicide and fighting insurance companies to help them, a mother...
Relentless: A mother helps other families navigate mental health coverage
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
In Senate vote, Biden sees ‘step forward’ for elections bill