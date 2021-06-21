Advertise With Us
3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case

(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels
(Left to Right) Brennan Thomas, Bronwyn C. Meeks, and Domonic Samuels(Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Updated: 2 hours ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury has indicted three people on numerous charges in connection to the death of a 20-year-old in Spotsylvania County in February.

Three charged after dismembered body found in wooded area of Spotsylvania County

Deputies found the dismembered body of Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20, of Stafford, in a wooded area of Pamunkey Road and Finney Road at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

All three suspects, Domonic M. Samuels, Brennan E. Thomas and Bronwyn C. Meeks are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

On Monday, June 1, a grand jury handed down the following indictments.

Domonic M. Samuels

  • One (1) Count of First Degree Murder
  • One (1) Count of Murder by Mob
  • One (1) Count of Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Strangulation
  • One (1) Count of Concealing a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Physically Defiling a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Conceal a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to defile a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • Three (3) Counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Twelve (12) Counts of Shooting During the Commission of a Felony

Brennan E. Thomas

  • One (1) Count of First Degree Murder
  • One (1) Count of Murder by Mob
  • One (1) Count of Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Strangulation
  • One (1) Count of Concealing a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Physically Defiling a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Conceal a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to defile a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • Three (3) Counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Twelve (12) Counts of Shooting During the Commission of a Felony

Bronwyn C. Meeks

  • One (1) Count of First Degree Murder
  • One (1) Count of Murder by Mob
  • One (1) Count of Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Strangulation
  • One (1) Count of Concealing a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Physically Defiling a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Conceal a dead body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to defile a Dead Human Body
  • One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation
  • Three (3) Counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony
  • Twelve (12) Counts of Shooting During the Commission of a Felony
  • Four (4) Counts of Soliciting other to act as accessories after the fact to Murder

