3 indicted on slew of charges in dismembered body case

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury has indicted three people on numerous charges in connection to the death of a 20-year-old in Spotsylvania County in February.

Deputies found the dismembered body of Dylan Dakota Whetzel, 20, of Stafford, in a wooded area of Pamunkey Road and Finney Road at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

All three suspects, Domonic M. Samuels, Brennan E. Thomas and Bronwyn C. Meeks are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

On Monday, June 1, a grand jury handed down the following indictments.

Domonic M. Samuels

One (1) Count of First Degree Murder

One (1) Count of Murder by Mob

One (1) Count of Abduction

One (1) Count of Strangulation

One (1) Count of Concealing a dead body

One (1) Count of Physically Defiling a Dead Human Body

One (1) Count of Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation

One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction

One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Conceal a dead body

One (1) Count of Conspiracy to defile a Dead Human Body

One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation

Three (3) Counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Twelve (12) Counts of Shooting During the Commission of a Felony

Bronwyn C. Meeks

One (1) Count of First Degree Murder

One (1) Count of Murder by Mob

One (1) Count of Abduction

One (1) Count of Strangulation

One (1) Count of Concealing a dead body

One (1) Count of Physically Defiling a Dead Human Body

One (1) Count of Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation

One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder

One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Commit Abduction

One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Conceal a dead body

One (1) Count of Conspiracy to defile a Dead Human Body

One (1) Count of Conspiracy to Concealing, Altering, Dismembering, or Destroying Physical Evidence to hinder a Homicide Investigation

Three (3) Counts of Using a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

Twelve (12) Counts of Shooting During the Commission of a Felony

Four (4) Counts of Soliciting other to act as accessories after the fact to Murder

