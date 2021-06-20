UVA Baseball beats Tennessee 6-0 in Game One of College World Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team scored four runs in the 7th inning, and the Cavaliers beat Tennessee 6-0 in their first game of the College World Series on Sunday in Omaha.

Logan Michaels went 3-for-4 with a home run, 2 RBI, and 3 runs scored.

The home run in the 3rd inning was the first of the season for the senior catcher.

Andrew Abbott pitched six shutout innings, allowing just five hits, while striking out ten.

Matt Wyatt only surrendered one hit over the final three innings.

Virginia will face the winner of Mississippi State and Texas on Tuesday at 7pm.

