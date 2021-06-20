Feeling Like 100 Degrees Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There’s a booster shot of higher relative humidity and dew points from Tropical Depression Claudette passing by to our southeast going into Monday.

Hazy, hot and very humid on Monday afternoon. The heat index, combination of heat and humidity will make the temperature feel at least 100 degrees over central Virginia. Take it easy if you’re working outside. Stay hydrated and seek shade when you can.

There’s only a small chance for a pop-up shower and thunderstorm through Monday afternoon.

Tracking the progress of a strong cold front moving toward the region Monday overnight into Tuesday. The main severe weather risk look to stay west of the region Monday night and then east of the area Tuesday afternoon. Showers will be more likely Tuesday morning through mid afternoon at this time. Thunder also possible.

Much drier and pleasant behind the front Wednesday and Thursday. You’ll be able to give your AC a break at night.

Warming and more humid by the weekend with at least an isolated shower/storm chance.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday, first full day of summer: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Feeling like 100 to 102 degrees over central Virginia in the afternoon.

Monday night: The best storm chance will be west of the region at this time. Increasing clouds, mild and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Showers likely, thunder possible. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the cooler 50s as the rain shifts east.

Wednesday: Sunshine, nice and dry. Highs upper 70s to 80. Lows in the pleasant 50s.

Thursday: Sunshine, nice and dry. Highs lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, warm and more humid. Isolated shower/storm risk. Highs mid 80s. Lows near 70.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and muggy. A scattered shower/storm possible. Highs low to mid 80s.

