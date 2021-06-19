Watching Strong Cold front and Claudette

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more westerly wind flow Saturday kept the storm risk low. There will still be a spotty shower and thunderstorm chance Saturday night. The best risk for any strong to severe thunderstorm will be just to our north.

A tropical feel to the air Sunday and Monday. Tracking the progress of now Tropical Depression Claudette over Alabama. It will spread flooding rainfall and a brief tornado risk over Georgia, South and North Carolina Sunday into early Monday. This system will miss us to the south and east.

Watching a cold front due in Monday night into Tuesday. This will provide a scattered shower and thunderstorm to the area.

Becoming less hot and less humid mid week. Overnight lows will be pleasant.

Warming back up with muggy weather by next weekend. That’s when the isolated shower/downpour/thunderstorm chance returns.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. An isolated shower/storm possible. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Father’s Day, Sunday: Partly sunny, tropically humid with a stray shower/storm around. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. Isolated shower/storm possible. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. The summer solstice is at 11:32 PM.

Monday: More like summer on the first full day of the season. Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid with a stray shower/storm around. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: A shower and thunderstorm with a cold front. Not as hot with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Dry and pleasant with sunshine. Highs near 80. Lows in the pleasant 50s.

Thursday: Sunshine and dry. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and more humid again. Isolated shower/storm. Highs mid 80s.

