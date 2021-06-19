Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Judge denies bid to move trial over white nationalist rally

Protesters and counterprotesters clashed at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville on...
Protesters and counterprotesters clashed at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12, 2017 (Source: NBC12)
By Associated Press
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request to move the trial in a lawsuit filed against organizers of the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally out of Charlottesville.

U.S. District Court Judge Norman Moon rejected motions by the defendants asking that the trial be moved to either Lynchburg or Roanoke.

In a ruling Friday, Moon noted that many of the plaintiffs lived, worked and studied in Charlottesville, where they allege they were injured.

Violent street clashes broke out on Aug. 12, 2017, before a man fascinated with Adolf Hitler plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters.

Heather Heyer of Charlottesville was killed.

Lawyers for victims of the violence sued several far-right extremist groups and individuals from the event.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating ‘serious crash’ in Orange County
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County

Latest News

Folks gather for the first Fridays After Five at Ting Pavilion in Charlottesville.
Fridays After Five kicks off for the first time since pandemic, attracts hundreds
Crowds gather at Ting Pavilion
First Fridays After Five kicks off for the first time since pandemic, attracts hundreds
(FILE)
Charlottesville pet shop partners with Albemarle food pantry
Courtesy Rockingham County Sheriff's Office
Victims named, two still missing after tubing down Dan River