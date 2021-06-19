Isolated Severe Weather Possible

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some mid and high level clouds overhead from a weakening complex of rain and thunderstorms over the Ohio Valley and Mid-West. Some of this energy will move east and give the Mid-Atlantic region a few showers and thunderstorms later today and tonight. Any thunderstorm may produce localized damaging wind gusts. Otherwise it’s a very warm and more humid day and night ahead.

An even small storm risk on Father’ Day, Sunday and can’t rule out an spotty shower/storm on Monday in the heat and humidity.

Also tracking a tropical weather disturbance which became Tropical Storm Claudette and moved over southeast Louisiana this morning. Now moving northeast over Mississippi and Alabama. The rain from this system will miss us to the south this weekend and early next week.

Watching a cold front for later Monday night into Tuesday. This will give the region a shower and thunderstorm. Followed by lower temperatures and drier air mid to late next week.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hazy, warm and more humid. Isolated shower, downpour and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 80s.

Saturday night: A passing shower/storm around, mainly north. Mild and muggy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Sunday and Monday: Hazy, hot and humid. Stray shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower/storm. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the cooler 50s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Sunshine and dry. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the comfortable 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.