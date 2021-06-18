Advertise With Us
Woman who died after crashing into Roanoke school identified

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: According to the Roanoke Police Department, the driver of the vehicle has been identified as 64-year-old Angelia Alexander, of Roanoke. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

EARLIER: A driver has died after crashing into a building at Addison Middle School Thursday. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to police. Her name has not been released.

Police and fire crews were called just after 3 p.m. to the school in the 1200 block of 5th Street NW, off Orange Avenue.

The car caught fire inside the building, and fire crews put out the flames.

No students were in the school and all staffers got out safely, according to a Roanoke City Public Schools spokesperson.

Roanoke Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

