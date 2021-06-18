Advertise With Us
Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in Rockingham County

By WHSV Newsroom
Updated: 14 hours ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A woman is in custody after a police pursuit ended in Rockingham County around 7:30 on Thursday night.

The pursuit went throughout parts of the city of Harrisonburg before ending along South East Side Highway, or Rt. 340, not far from the MillerCoors facility.

Sgt. Brian Breeden with Virginia State Police said a trooper made contact with the white car which led it to spin off the road. He said the woman tried to reverse the vehicle and hit a tree.

Police did not immediately identify of the woman, but said she was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

While officials have not yet released what initiated the pursuit, a trooper on the scene told WHSV the license plates did not belong to the vehicle.

At one point, police said the woman was driving into oncoming traffic on South East Side Highway.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

