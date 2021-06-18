Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VA Police Chief: you can still legally wear mask July 1

(KOSA)
By Pete DeLuca
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - People who still wish to wear a mask after Governor Ralph Northam’s COVID-19 executive order expires do not need to worry about violating Virginia’s face covering law.

That’s according to Roanoke County Police Chief Howard Hall.

He says people 16 and up have to be intentionally trying to hide their identity to violate state law.

If you’re wearing a mask because you’re unvaccinated or want to be extra careful, you will legally still be able to do so.

“The people that are suggesting, you know, we’re going to randomly run through Kroger and Walmart scooping up people that are wearing masks just doesn’t make sense. We didn’t do that before the pandemic, we’re not going to do that after the pandemic,” said Hall.

The executive order, which overrides Virginia’s law banning face coverings and calls for other COVID precautions, will expire at the end of June.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating ‘serious crash’ in Orange County
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County

Latest News

Across the U.S., vaccination rates remain the same, despite warnings about the Delta variant,...
Health Minute: COVID vaccination rates remain the same
(FILE)
VDH: 678,506 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,342 deaths
Masks
Charlottesville, Albemarle County prosecutors: no penalties for wearing masks
JCPenney COVID vaccination clinic
BRHD closing one COVID-19 vaccine site, opening another in Fashion Square Mall
A Wakefield son becomes a living liver donor for his father.
‘It’s a miracle from God’: Son becomes living liver donor for father