Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Grad student becomes first woman in UVA history to win individual national title

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Michaela Meyer won a national title in the 800 meter at NCAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday. The University of Virginia graduate student is the first woman in program history to win an individual national title.

She now holds the 9th fastest time for the 800 meter in collegiate history. Her win earned her a spot at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, which is where she is now.

Runner Michaela Meyer was not even aware she would be the first woman at UVA to win this big. Her media director told her after the race.

“That’s such a unique and awesome thing that I was able to accomplish and it wasn’t just for me but it was for all female athletes and the university,” Meyer said. “It’s a big step forward.”

Meyer hasn’t always been first at everything. She struggled with Dyslexia most of her life, but uses this as motivation to better every aspect of herself.

“It was easy for me to kind of put myself into running then because it was one thing I was good at,” Meyer said.

COVID-19 canceled her senior season at Delaware, so this year ended up being bittersweet for Meyer. She was able to transfer from Delaware to UVA for a grad year of eligibility.

“I know it’s funny but I‘m super grateful for this extra year, I don’t think I would have been able to accomplish what I have without this,” Meyer said.

Now Meyer is anxiously waiting for Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

“It’s kind of funny going from this really big high and then having to like kind of ground myself again and be like ‘OK, it’s not over yet,’” Meyer said. “I’m determined to make it to the final and who knows what could happen.”

Meyer’s teammate Derek Johnson will join her in Oregon. Track and Field Olympic trials begin June 18. Meyer will run June 24.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1

Latest News

Michaela Meyer
UVA grad student becomes first woman in UVA history to win an individual national title
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Dairy Market in Charlottesville (FILE)
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Charlottesville’s Dairy Market
Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry (FILE)
Albemarle Co. food pantry offering appointments to help people in need