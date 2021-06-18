Grad student becomes first woman in UVA history to win individual national title

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Michaela Meyer won a national title in the 800 meter at NCAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday. The University of Virginia graduate student is the first woman in program history to win an individual national title.

She now holds the 9th fastest time for the 800 meter in collegiate history. Her win earned her a spot at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, which is where she is now.

Runner Michaela Meyer was not even aware she would be the first woman at UVA to win this big. Her media director told her after the race.

“That’s such a unique and awesome thing that I was able to accomplish and it wasn’t just for me but it was for all female athletes and the university,” Meyer said. “It’s a big step forward.”

Meyer hasn’t always been first at everything. She struggled with Dyslexia most of her life, but uses this as motivation to better every aspect of herself.

“It was easy for me to kind of put myself into running then because it was one thing I was good at,” Meyer said.

COVID-19 canceled her senior season at Delaware, so this year ended up being bittersweet for Meyer. She was able to transfer from Delaware to UVA for a grad year of eligibility.

“I know it’s funny but I‘m super grateful for this extra year, I don’t think I would have been able to accomplish what I have without this,” Meyer said.

Now Meyer is anxiously waiting for Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

“It’s kind of funny going from this really big high and then having to like kind of ground myself again and be like ‘OK, it’s not over yet,’” Meyer said. “I’m determined to make it to the final and who knows what could happen.”

Meyer’s teammate Derek Johnson will join her in Oregon. Track and Field Olympic trials begin June 18. Meyer will run June 24.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.