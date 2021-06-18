Advertise With Us
Senator Tim Kaine visits Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at UVA

Senator Tim Kaine and Carolyn Mitchell Dillard walk along the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at UVA.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine made a stop at the University of Virginia on Friday while he was visiting Charlottesville.

He met with UVA President Jim Ryan and other representatives from the university at the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers.

The memorial honors the more than 4,000 enslaved African Americans who built and maintained the university.

While visiting, Kaine said learning about the history of slavery and segregation, and it’s long-term effects, is ongoing, noting that there’s still more education and work to be done.

“We still don’t do a very good job with our history,” Kaine said. “These are all legacies of a system that treated African American as property, less than a person, and it will take us so long to overcome those. Decisions like the decision this community has made to honor the named and unnamed laborers is part of what will get us where we need to go.”

Carolyn Mitchell Dillard, the university community liaison with the Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said physically visiting the memorial is important to understanding its message.

“I think it’s important that as we build community, for, all people, to come and see this beautiful monument, this beautiful memorial, that is represented of lives, human lives, that have not been acknowledged,” Mitchell Dillard said.

