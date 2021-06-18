Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rebuilding from Disaster: The Staunton Floods

By Benjamin Beddoes
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On August 8th of 2020, the unthinkable happened in the city of Staunton.

That night, a storm moved over Staunton and stalled out dropping several inches of rain in just over an hour in Downtown Staunton which caused extreme flash flooding. Central Avenue looked like a rushing river.

A heavy thunderstorm had stalled out over Staunton causing serious flash flooding.
A heavy thunderstorm had stalled out over Staunton causing serious flash flooding.(WHSV)

“Water poured through the Wharf parking lot and a couple of cars actually floated in the road out there,” said Kurt Plowman, who witnessed the flood in person. “Every speaker in the place destroyed,” said Wavley Groves, the owner of Eccohollow Art and Sound. “It was bad. Bad, bad,” John Matheny, co-owner of a Staunton restaurant said.

The flooding stretched from downtown to Gypsy Hill Park.

“The west end of the park from there forward all the way to the Duck Pond bandstand area we received significant damage,” director of parks and recreation Chris Tuttle said.

Chicano Boy Taco was one of the many businesses impacted. During the flood, employees were clinging to trees and the manager was on the roof. The community quickly came together to help anyone affected.

“Sunday morning it was like every musician in Staunton came out to help and it was amazing and all up and down the street, everyone was helping. No one had to ask,” Groves said.

Despite the situation, Chicano Boy Taco reopened about ten days after the flood.

“The challenge was getting back open, and now we are here to feed you,” said Justin Hershey, owner of Chicano Boy Taco.

Some other businesses didn’t reopen for months. Staunton is no stranger to flooding, but this was different.

“What we had in place, it didn’t seem adequate even though we constantly maintain them. It was just a lot of water,” said John Glover, building official, and flood plain adminsistrator.

The flash flooding amounted to $3.1 million in damages for the 164 properties that were affected. It was up to the community to come together to rebuild. The Community Foundation in Staunton did its job by “fundraising and shepherding those resources,” said Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge.

10 months later, the city has re-built and is stronger than ever.

“I still have some work to do but the main part of the business and the record store is better than ever,” Groves said. “Having a previous event no matter how traumatic under your belt, not only heightens your awareness of what’s going on but certainly in the back of my mind this is a city that can respond,” said Jeff Johnston, director of public works for the City of Staunton.

The city is almost done with all repairs and people are more prepared if this were to happen again.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating ‘serious crash’ in Orange County
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County

Latest News

Northam attends Juneteenth event in Hampton, Va.
Governor Northam commemorates Juneteenth in Virginia
The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) and the Virginia Poverty Law Center (VPLC) sent a letter to...
Housing advocates encourages Gov. Northam to issue Executive Order on extending evictions
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital nurses
Front-line workers being recognized for their commitment to nursing excellence
Senator Kaine visiting Charlottesville
Sen. Kaine discusses public housing in Charlottesville