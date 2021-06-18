Nic Kent ready to represent UVA in College World Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nic Kent has been a fan of Virginia baseball since he was a kid.

Growing up in Charlottesville, and attending St. Anne’s-Belfield, the ‘Hoos have always been a part of his life.

This weekend, he’ll be living the dream: On the field with the Cavaliers in the College World Series.

Nic Kent’s view of the action from his position at shortstop will be a lot better than the last time UVA played in the CWS in 2015.

“I remember being on travel tournaments for summer ball, being in restaurants, and watching the games,” says Kent. “ I had a few teammates committed to Vanderbilt, so it was definitely a rivalry, watching those games.”

Kent is in his third season with the Cavaliers, and he’s been a fixture in the lineup since his freshman year.

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “I’m just happy for him. The local guy, that is delivering for the Virginia Cavaliers. Pretty cool experience for him.”

Nic Kent has started all 60-games for Virginia this season.

He leads the team in RBI (45) and stolen bases (14).

He’s also part of the group that got the ‘Hoos back to the College World Series for the first time since 2015.

“It means a lot to me,” says Kent, “just growing up, watching the past few years, with Super Regionals, and going to Omaha. Watching those games, I always wanted to do it as part of the team, and now that we’ve done it, going to Omaha, it’s really special.”

Virginia s scheduled to take on Tennessee in its first game of the CWS on Sunday at 2 PM in Omaha.

