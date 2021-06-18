Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Hotter and More Humid Father’s Day Weekend

Stray Shower and Storm Risk
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some high level clouds overhead through this evening from a weakening complex of rain and storms over the Ohio Valley. If the clouds are thin enough, expect a red sky sunset. It will be warmer and still dry for the region Friday evening and night.

Tracking a severe weather risk over the Ohio Valley into tonight. Those storms look to weaken as they cross the Appalachians overnight into early Saturday.

As the atmosphere turns muggy and a cold front to the north, there will be some spotty showers and thunderstorms form during especially the afternoon and evening Saturday and Father’s Day, Sunday.

Also watching the progress of a tropical weather disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico. This system is trying to form into a tropical storm. If it does, its name will be Claudette. The most rainfall looks to stay south of our region Sunday into Monday.

A cold front on Tuesday will give us a shower and thunderstorm. Followed by lower temperatures and humidity mid next week again.

Friday Afternoon: Hazy sun. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Light west breeze.

Friday night: No weather issues for your outdoor evening plans, including Fridays after Five in Charlottesville. Milder and partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and more humid. A spotty shower/storm possible. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs near 90. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Less hot and less humid. Highs near 80. Lows in the pleasant 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Dry. Highs mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating ‘serious crash’ in Orange County
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County

Latest News

Becoming Hotter and More Humid
Rainfall Outlook
Weather Changes Soon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM