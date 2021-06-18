Hotter and More Humid Father’s Day Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some high level clouds overhead through this evening from a weakening complex of rain and storms over the Ohio Valley. If the clouds are thin enough, expect a red sky sunset. It will be warmer and still dry for the region Friday evening and night.

Tracking a severe weather risk over the Ohio Valley into tonight. Those storms look to weaken as they cross the Appalachians overnight into early Saturday.

As the atmosphere turns muggy and a cold front to the north, there will be some spotty showers and thunderstorms form during especially the afternoon and evening Saturday and Father’s Day, Sunday.

Also watching the progress of a tropical weather disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico. This system is trying to form into a tropical storm. If it does, its name will be Claudette. The most rainfall looks to stay south of our region Sunday into Monday.

A cold front on Tuesday will give us a shower and thunderstorm. Followed by lower temperatures and humidity mid next week again.

Friday Afternoon: Hazy sun. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Light west breeze.

Friday night: No weather issues for your outdoor evening plans, including Fridays after Five in Charlottesville. Milder and partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, hazy, hot and more humid. A spotty shower/storm possible. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm. Highs near 90. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms developing. Highs lower 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Wednesday: Less hot and less humid. Highs near 80. Lows in the pleasant 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Dry. Highs mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.