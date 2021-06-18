Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Gov. Northam to provide remarks at Juneteenth commemoration in Hampton

Gov. Northam will be providing remarks at the Juneteenth commemoration at Fort Monroe in...
Gov. Northam will be providing remarks at the Juneteenth commemoration at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Va.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be providing remarks at the Juneteenth commemoration at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Va.

Fort Monroe was the first site where African slaves landed on English-occupied American soil in 1619.

This will be the first year Virginia will recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

The commemoration will begin at 11 a.m. on June 18.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating ‘serious crash’ in Orange County
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County

Latest News

FILE
Virginia marijuana legalization timetable has many confused
(FILE)
VDH: 678,506 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,342 deaths
Shelburne Middle School in Staunton.
Staunton City Council to work with schools to find permanent solution for maintenance department
Charlottesville, Albemarle County prosecutors: no penalties for wearing masks
Charlottesville, Albemarle County prosecutors: no penalties for wearing masks