Gov. Northam to provide remarks at Juneteenth commemoration in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam will be providing remarks at the Juneteenth commemoration at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Va.

Fort Monroe was the first site where African slaves landed on English-occupied American soil in 1619.

This will be the first year Virginia will recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

The commemoration will begin at 11 a.m. on June 18.

