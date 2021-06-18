Fluvanna Co. horse barn transformed into a health clinic

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new clinic in Fluvanna County is hoping to meet the needs of the community, but it isn’t your average office.

The Fluvanna Health Clinic was originally a horse barn, and even flower shop at one point. Now, it’s a family medicine practice, thanks to Nurse Practitioner Amy Beyer.

“I really wanted to serve my community and serve my neighbors through medicine, and I thought this was the perfect spot to do it,” Beyer said.

Beyer owns and operates the space. She said the new facility gives patients living in the community another options for care.

“There are really good healthcare places here in Fluvanna, but we’re rural and it’s limited, and patients have trouble when they’re sick and need to be seen and sometimes offices can’t accommodate it,” she said. “What I’ve been the past month, a lot, is establishing primary care patients, but also seeing sick patients who can’t get an appointment locally.”

Her office is outfitted with everything you’d find at a normal doctor’s office. It may be small, only boasting three patient rooms total, but Beyer says the space will make a big difference.

“I want to know my patients, I want to know their families, I want to know why they’re coming in, I want to know their struggles when they leave,” she said. “I’m hoping that this relationship-based care will make a difference.”

Beyer said she does not expect to leave anytime soon. Her office is just steps away from her home.

“A bunch of people are coming in and just saying ‘You’re probably not going anywhere.’ And that’s true. We have no plans of going anywhere. This is our home and we plan to be here,” she said.

Patients can call or text the clinic at434-423-4311 or visit the clinic’s website to self schedule.

