Advertise With Us
Fridays After Five Schedule
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Charlottesville pet shop partners with Albemarle food pantry

By Madison McNamee
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fluffy’s Pet Shop is donating food to both people and pets. For every large bag of treats sold, Fluffy’s will donate a can of human food, pet food, or bag of treats. It is also donating 10% of its net profits to the Loaves and Fishes Food Bank.

“We really realized that with a pandemic people are in need of food,” Owner Martine Funari said. “And I reached out to them because we thought about pets. So many families do not have the capability of feeding their pets.”

Funari wants to keep families and their dogs together. She hopes the donations will help this goal.

“Some families were actually obligated to bring their pets to a shelter because they couldn’t feed them anymore,” Funari said. “So it really dawned on me, you know, that the need is there”

Funari has dogs of her own, who inspired a lot of this partnership.

“We have two rescues,” Funari said. “My babies might have been in a shelter, and maybe forgotten because they were older. So that’s definitely, they’re always on my mind”

Any type of donation aids both dogs, and their owners. “Please donate a can of food even if you don’t purchase anything,” Funari said. “They really, really need help”

The partnership technically ends June 21, but Funari says she will probably extend it until July, because it is just such a good cause.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating ‘serious crash’ in Orange County
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County

Latest News

Senator Tim Kaine and Carolyn Mitchell Dillard walk along the Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at...
Senator Tim Kaine visits Memorial to Enslaved Laborers at UVA
The Fluvanna Health Clinic was transformed from a horse barn into a medical facility.
Fluvanna Co. horse barn transformed into a health clinic
Andy Farley started collecting anything 'Oz' when he was three years old.
‘There’s no place like home’: Blacksburg man collects 1,000+ ‘Wizard of Oz’ items
Vaccine
Valley hospitals are not currently requiring staff to be vaccinated