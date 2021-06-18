Charlottesville pet shop partners with Albemarle food pantry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fluffy’s Pet Shop is donating food to both people and pets. For every large bag of treats sold, Fluffy’s will donate a can of human food, pet food, or bag of treats. It is also donating 10% of its net profits to the Loaves and Fishes Food Bank.

“We really realized that with a pandemic people are in need of food,” Owner Martine Funari said. “And I reached out to them because we thought about pets. So many families do not have the capability of feeding their pets.”

Funari wants to keep families and their dogs together. She hopes the donations will help this goal.

“Some families were actually obligated to bring their pets to a shelter because they couldn’t feed them anymore,” Funari said. “So it really dawned on me, you know, that the need is there”

Funari has dogs of her own, who inspired a lot of this partnership.

“We have two rescues,” Funari said. “My babies might have been in a shelter, and maybe forgotten because they were older. So that’s definitely, they’re always on my mind”

Any type of donation aids both dogs, and their owners. “Please donate a can of food even if you don’t purchase anything,” Funari said. “They really, really need help”

The partnership technically ends June 21, but Funari says she will probably extend it until July, because it is just such a good cause.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.