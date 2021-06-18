Central Virginia businesses honored for climate-friendly efforts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Climate Collaborative spent Thursday afternoon handing out awards to businesses for their efforts in being climate-friendly throughout the pandemic.

Some of the businesses honored at the “Better Business Challenge Awards Night” were Loaves and Fishes, Blue Ridge School, and Twice Is Nice.

“The pandemic caused a lot of disruption, but we took that opportunity to use the time to focus on just doing as many actions as we could, whether they were... no matter how small, and all of those little actions add up,” said Sarah Guerre with “Twice Is Nice”.

The awards night was emceed by a familiar face, NBC29′s very own Elizabeth Holmes.

The stream of the event is available on the collaborative’s Facebook page.

Here is a list of award winners:

Momentum Medalist Awards: Legal Aid Justice Center, Loaves & Fishes

Iron Pillar Award: Twice Is Nice

Changemaker Award: Renaissance School

Schools Champion Award: Blue Ridge School

Better Business Champions: The Center at Belvedere and Scivera LLC (small business category); ReadyKids and Sun Tribe Solar (medium business category); the City of Charlottesville and Sigora Solar (large business category)

