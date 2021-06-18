Augusta County Sheriff’s Office requests help in death investigation

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in a death investigation

person who was last seen Tuesday, June 15th, in the Churchville area.

Officials say on Thursday June 17 at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Augusta County Sherriff’s Office responded to a tip to the location of 45-year-old Brannen Jay Moore, who was reported missing Tuesday, June 15.

Officials report Moore was found deceased in the Churchville area. They say Moore was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office investigation into the death remains ongoing.

He is a white man who is five feet and 10 inches tall, and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

