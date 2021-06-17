Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

VSP investigating ‘serious crash’ in Orange County

Virginia State Police (FILE)
Virginia State Police (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Locust Grove woman is facing charges in connection with a crash along Route 604, near Childress Road, in Orange County.

Virginia State Police announced Thursday, June 17, that 21-year-old Sky L. Travers is charged with driving under the influence; maiming, failure to drive the right side of the roadway, and failure to wear a seat belt.

VSP says the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. A 2013 Honda Civic crossed a double-solid yellow center line at a high rate of speed while trying to pass a 2014 Mercedes C300. The Honda ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, and collided with the Mercedes. The impact caused the Mercedes to hit a tree and catch fire. The Honda ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and hit a fence.

Investigators say Travers suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 21-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment. The victim, who is also from Locust Grove, was wearing a seat belt.

VSP says Travers is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64
Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
The former Ladd School. Photo courtesy Waynesboro.
Former school to be transformed into Waynesboro Marketplace
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1

Latest News

The Legal Aid Justice Center (LAJC) and the Virginia Poverty Law Center (VPLC) sent a letter to...
Legal Aid Justice Center encourages Gov. Northam to issue Executive Order on extending evictions
Capsules of suspected fentanyl seized by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FILE)
Winchester Woman Pleads Guilty to Distributing Acetyl Fentanyl and Fentanyl
John Bevard. Photo courtesy the Virginia Lottery.
Louisa Co. man wins $1M Virginia Lottery prize
Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder