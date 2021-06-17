VSP investigating ‘serious crash’ in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Locust Grove woman is facing charges in connection with a crash along Route 604, near Childress Road, in Orange County.

Virginia State Police announced Thursday, June 17, that 21-year-old Sky L. Travers is charged with driving under the influence; maiming, failure to drive the right side of the roadway, and failure to wear a seat belt.

VSP says the two-vehicle crash happened around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. A 2013 Honda Civic crossed a double-solid yellow center line at a high rate of speed while trying to pass a 2014 Mercedes C300. The Honda ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected, and collided with the Mercedes. The impact caused the Mercedes to hit a tree and catch fire. The Honda ran off the right side of the road, overturned, and hit a fence.

Investigators say Travers suffered minor injuries and was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 21-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to VCU Medical Center for treatment. The victim, who is also from Locust Grove, was wearing a seat belt.

VSP says Travers is currently being held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.