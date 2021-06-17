Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia parents charged after 2-year-old shot himself

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Police have arrested the parents of a 2-year-old Virginia boy who they say shot and injured himself earlier this month.

News outlets report Newport News police say they received a call on June 1 regarding a shooting, and when they reached the scene, they found the toddler with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the boy grabbed an unattended gun, causing it to fire.

Police said 21-year-old Jamarea Looney and 25-year-old Dralon Richard and charged them with child abuse/neglect and reckless handling of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64
The former Ladd School. Photo courtesy Waynesboro.
Former school to be transformed into Waynesboro Marketplace
Walter Ray Jenkins
Man charged with child abuse and neglect in Greene County
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1

Latest News

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
Coronavirus COVID-19
VDH: 678,392 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,336 deaths
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
The 'Hoos are headed to Omaha for the College World Series
'Hoos are off to Omaha for College World Series