Summer program providing free lunch to kids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia is making sure kids have a meal to eat throughout the summer.

“Part of the Boys and Girls Club outcomes that we promote are healthy lifestyles and providing healthy meals to club kids every day is a key part of that,” James Compton, the director of grants and communications for the Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia, said.

The goal of the Summer Food Service Program is to provide lunch and a snack to kids when school is out of session. This food is delivered everyday from Pearl Island during the nine week summer session.

“The Boys and Girls Club [is] especially an essential part of the community here. It’s a place where they can come and feel at home and providing a meal it’s just adding to that environment as well,” Compton said.

The goal of the program is to provide a safe space for kids while also focusing on education throughout the summer break.

