Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Sen. Kaine: ‘Now is the time’ to fix Affordable Care Act

By Pete DeLuca
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) is applauding the US Supreme Court for its ruling to uphold the Affordable Care Act.

The court announced that ruling Thursday morning.

It’s the third time the Supreme Court has struck down a challenge to Obamacare.

Sen. Kaine acknowledges the law is not perfect, but says he would rather fix the current law than replace it.

“Now is the time that we should be focusing our energy on fixing and improving the law, not wasting more energy trying to take it away from millions of people,” Kaine told reporters Thursday.

The Affordable Care Act has been in place since 2010 and helps insure around 20 million people each year.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1
The former Ladd School. Photo courtesy Waynesboro.
Former school to be transformed into Waynesboro Marketplace

Latest News

Virginia 5th District Rep. Bob Good (R)
Rep. Bob Good votes against awarding medals to officers who defended Capitol on January 6
Sen. Warner (D-VA)
Sen. Warner: Agreement in place on infrastructure bill
Bob Good (R) speaking to supporters during his campaign for Virginia's 5th Congressional...
Virginia Rep. Bob Good joins fellow Republicans in calling for Dr. Anthony Fauci’s firing
Protesters outside the Capitol building on January 6.
Kaine, Spanberger react to Senate report on January 6, call for more