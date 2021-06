CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Dairy Market officially opened early Thursday, June 17.

The market held a ribbon cutting ceremony, and revealed a new name for the its mascot. Dairy Market’s “Rosie” was selected after an online vote.

Open house tours followed the festivities.

Dairy Market has been open for business since late 2020.

