Rep. Bob Good votes against awarding medals to officers who defended Capitol on January 6

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia 5th District Representative Bob Good is among 21 republicans who voted against awarding medals to police officers who defended the nation’s Capitol during the insurrection.

The house passed the legislation Tuesday to award congressional gold medals to the officers who risked their lives during the violence on January 6.

Members of both parties supported the bill, with only 21 conservative republicans voting against it.

