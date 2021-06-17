Advertise With Us
Much Warmer Friday. Hot & Humid Weekend - Few Storms

By Eric Pritchett
Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After some very pleasant weather for mid June, changes are on the way. Turning much warmer Friday, still low humidity. This upcoming Father’s Day weekend, will turn hot and more humid. Some scattered storms are expected each afternoon. Plenty of dry times as well. Watching for more storminess into early next week. A developing tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to hit the Gulf coast this weekend. The tropical moisture will spread farther north and may impact us, here in the Mid-Atlantic by Monday, along with another front.

Tonight: Mostly clear, still cool. Lows low to mid 50s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot, more humid. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Few scattered PM storms. Lows upper 60s.

Sunday - Father’s Day: Partly sunny, isolated storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows upper 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm, humid. Showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s.

Tuesday: Variable clouds, showers and storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice. Highs low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

