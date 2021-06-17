Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64
Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder
The former Ladd School. Photo courtesy Waynesboro.
Former school to be transformed into Waynesboro Marketplace
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1

Latest News

Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and...
Father, daughter meet for first time after 53 years
A renewed push is on to right the wrongs of the Tulsa race massacre.
Tulsa marks somber Juneteenth 2021 celebration
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
Fauci: US to spend $3.2B for antiviral pills for COVID-19
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and...
Father, daughter meet after 53 years thanks to Ancestry DNA result