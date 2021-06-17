Jefferson Swim League returns; BHSC hosts Fairview

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time in nearly two years, the Jefferson Swim League was back in the pool on Wednesday night.

The entire season was canceled last summer due to COVID-19.

Our camera was out at the Boar’s Head Sports Club on opening night, for the meet against Fairview.

There are seventeen teams in JSL this summer.

The meets are taking place every Wednesday, but they will alternate, with 11 to 18-year-olds one week, and 7-to-10 the next.

All of the meets are non-scoring this season.

The Jefferson Swim League championship meet is tentatively scheduled for July 30th or 31st.

