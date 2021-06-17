Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Barboursville.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, June 17, that 27-year-old Brianna Cole Knicely had been arrested after a traffic stop in Culpeper County earlier in the day. She is also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a reported shooting along Hamm Farm Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Deputies at the scene are said to have found 36-year-old James Manning dead from a gunshot wound.

Knicely is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.