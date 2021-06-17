Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Gordonsville woman charged with 2nd-degree murder

Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Brianna Knicely. Photo courtesy the Orange County Sheriff's Office.(OCSO)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Barboursville.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday, June 17, that 27-year-old Brianna Cole Knicely had been arrested after a traffic stop in Culpeper County earlier in the day. She is also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a reported shooting along Hamm Farm Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. Deputies at the scene are said to have found 36-year-old James Manning dead from a gunshot wound.

Knicely is currently being held without bond at Central Virginia Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64
The former Ladd School. Photo courtesy Waynesboro.
Former school to be transformed into Waynesboro Marketplace
Walter Ray Jenkins
Man charged with child abuse and neglect in Greene County
Two new laws will go into effect July 1 when it comes to bicycle safety.
New bicycle laws take effect July 1

Latest News

(FILE)
Virginia parents charged after 2-year-old shot himself
Coronavirus COVID-19
VDH: 678,392 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 11,336 deaths
Virginia State Police (FILE)
Chase through parts of Shenandoah Valley ends in deadly shooting in Amherst County
The 'Hoos are headed to Omaha for the College World Series
'Hoos are off to Omaha for College World Series