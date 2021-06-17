Advertise With Us
Changes at CHO aim to reduce risk of COVID-19

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) says it is in the middle of a busy post-pandemic travel season.

Changes are being made at the airport to help keep everyone safe as they travel.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is trying to make things more sanitary: travelers are being allowed to bring containers of wipes and sanitizers with them onboard.

“You can bring as many wipes as you like. You can bring in individually-wrapped wipes, or you can bring a big jumbo tub of wipes,” Lisa Farbstein with TSA said.

Farbstein says folks can now bring one 12-ounce container of sanitizer onto planes, and there is no limit on wipes.

Other changes at CHO include acrylic barriers, and distancing stickers serving as COVID-19 reminders.

“TSA officers are going to look a little different. They will be wearing masks, they will be wearing gloves, and they will be changing their gloves during every pat down,” Farbstein said.

Travelers will also be in charge of scanning their own ID to help reduce touchpoints.

“The TSA is going to ask you to put your own ID, your license, your passport on the scanner yourself,” Farbstein said.

She adds travelers must still be wearing a mask at all times, even if they are fully vaccinated.

“TSA is encouraging people to follow CDC guidelines,” Farbstein said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

