Central Shenandoah Health District offers free COVID-19 vaccinations on World Refugee Day

CHSD says this clinic will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, thus eliminating the need for a mobile clinic to have to return to a particular area for second-dose shots.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health’s Central Shenandoah Health District has announced, in coordination with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other supporting partners, that it will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone ages 18 and up at World Refugee Day.

The vaccination site is Turner Pavilion, 228 South Liberty St. in Harrisonburg on Sunday, June 20. The clinic will operate from 3 to 6 p.m.

“CSHD is excited to partner with VDEM to offer this mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director, Central Shenandoah Health District. “We encourage unvaccinated people to take advantage of this convenient opportunity.”

CHSD says this clinic will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, thus eliminating the need for a mobile clinic to have to return to a particular area for second-dose shots. For more information about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, please talk to your healthcare provider or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/content/uploads/sites/191/2021/05/JJInformation.pdf.

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe and very effective in preventing death or severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Kornegay. “It is also a great option for folks who are interested in a one-and-done vaccine where you won’t have to worry about scheduling a second dose.”

The Central Shenandoah Health District says it continues to work with other healthcare providers and partners to offer more mobile clinics in the community, with the goal of providing easy and convenient access to COVID vaccines, for every eligible resident.

To find a vaccination site near you, CHSD asks everyone to please visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or vaccinefinder.org. You can learn more about the vaccine, its safety and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.

