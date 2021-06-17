BRHD closing one COVID-19 vaccine site, opening another in Fashion Square Mall

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is closing its coronavirus vaccination site at the former JCPenney store in Albemarle County, but its new spot to get shots will be right around the corner.

BRHD is moving its vaccination clinic to the old J.Crew store inside Fashion Square on June 28.

The health department says more than 70% of people in the district have already gotten a first dose.

“What we’ve been finding over the last several weeks is diminishing demand for first-dose appointments, and so that to us signaled this idea that we need change from larger, mass-vaccinations sites to either smaller locations,” BRHD Incident Commander Ryan McKay said.

The new location will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, as well as 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

More than 274,000 doses have been administered in the health district since December and health experts are in the final push. To help get the job done, they are driving the new BRHD mobile health bus around town.

“We’re excited to be places that we haven’t been before like farmers markets and county fairs and other places, and really to have a presence in neighborhoods across our district with this unit,” BRHD Director of Strategic Initiatives Rebecca Schmidt said.

Since the end of March 2021, BRHD has also vaccinated nearly 200 people in their homes, thanks to help from Charlottesville Fire Department and UVA Health.

