Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Bear Creek Outdoor Living plants roots in downtown Waynesboro

Bear Creek Outdoor Living’s new facility will be located at 180 Port Republic Road in Waynesboro.
Bear Creek Outdoor Living’s new facility will be located at 180 Port Republic Road in Waynesboro.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Bear Creek Outdoor Living started five years ago in a friend’s abandoned chicken house and continued to outgrow facility after facility. Now, co-founders Victoria and Brian Mininger are ready to call downtown Waynesboro its home.

“Growth is always a good thing,” Victoria said. “Then this building came up for sale and it’s right in our community. Now here we are getting ready to move in soon.”

Bear Creek Outdoor Living’s new facility will be located at 180 Port Republic Road in Waynesboro, right across the street from the Waynesboro Fire Department.

“If it starts at the back door and goes outside, we build it, renovate it, design and furnish it,” Brian, who was born and raised in Waynesboro, said. “We were in a facility where we were spread out. Our office was in one spot and our shop in another. This will become the hub for our shop, for materials to come and go, for all of our offices and staff. We serve this whole region, so this is centrally located for us.”

They now employ more than 35 people in the Shenandoah Valley. This new space will allow them to employ more people. Victoria said as a company they build amazing things for clients, but they also strive to build people.

“We want to draw in craftsmen and women into the industry and so this space will allow us to continue to train them well,” Victoria said.

The Bear Creek team will work on renovating the space this summer to prepare for a grand opening this fall.

“We are excited about all the things happening downtown, from the new park and museum plans to being right by the Greenway for our employees to have access to outdoor spaces,” Victoria said. “It will take some time, but we have some big dreams for the space.”

Those dreams include a garden that would provide educational opportunities and help serve their employees and the community to create community engagement to inspire families to live, work and play in the outdoors together.

For more information on Bear Creek Outdoor Living, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Fashion Square Mall
Owner of Fashion Square Mall files for bankruptcy
Bodos drive-thru is set to stop and switch to indoor services by early July.
Some Charlottesville take-out spots move back indoors, Bodos to ditch drive-thru
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64
The College Inn
Another business closes on the UVA Corner

Latest News

Affordable housing is a key issue for the Charlottesville area.
Albemarle County Supervisors push housing policy to next meeting citing concerns
Charlottesville Swans
Swim Team heading to the Junior Olympics
Albemarle County Supervisors push housing policy to next meeting citing concerns
Albemarle County Supervisors push housing policy to next meeting citing concerns
Virginia 5th District Rep. Bob Good (R)
Rep. Bob Good votes against awarding medals to officers who defended Capitol on January 6