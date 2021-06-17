Advertise With Us
Back On Track
BRAFB Summer Food Drive
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Baking Memories 4 Kids is giving a central Virginia teenager a sweet vacation

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A charity called Baking Memories 4 Kids is giving a central Virginia teenager a sweet vacation.

Landon Critzer lives with cerebral palsy, a heart defect, and autism. Wednesday, Baking 4 Memories surprised Landon and his family with a trip to Orlando, with the help of donations collected at the Barracks Road Panera.

“We have been through a lot over the years here and just coming to meet...all the amazing people that put this together for us it seems surreal. Landon is the most deserving child I could possibly think of,” said Landon’s father Shaun Critzer.

Baking Memories 4 Kids has provided 10 families in Central Virginia with similar vacations supported by Panera’s holiday fundraiser.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

But, the end of the state of emergency at the end of this month also means Virginia's anti-mask...
Northam to allow state of emergency to expire, mask law changes expected in August
Fashion Square Mall
Owner of Fashion Square Mall files for bankruptcy
Bodos drive-thru is set to stop and switch to indoor services by early July.
Some Charlottesville take-out spots move back indoors, Bodos to ditch drive-thru
A man died after a tractor-trailer crash on I-64 in Louisa County.
Man dies after tractor-trailer crash in Louisa County on I-64
The College Inn
Another business closes on the UVA Corner

Latest News

Virginia 5th District Rep. Bob Good (R)
Rep. Bob Good votes against awarding medals to officers who defended Capitol on January 6
Charlottesville’s Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Areshini Pather is getting some state-wide...
Virginia Lawyers Weekly names Areshini Pather in list of influential women of law
Boys and Girls Club of Central Virginia
Summer program providing free lunch to kids
The nonprofit Artis Transitions helps families while they're trying to get on their feet.
Artis Transitions filling a gap to help people in need