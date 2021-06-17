Advertise With Us
Augusta County opens well water testing

By Kayla Brooks
Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - In Augusta County, residents with wells on their property are being encouraged to test their water supplies for things like E. coli and lead.

Augusta County Extension is hosting a drinking water clinic.
Augusta County Extension is hosting a drinking water clinic.(WHSV)

County leaders say the goal is to improve water quality and inform the community.

The Augusta County Extension Office is hosting an information session about the bi-annual drinking water clinic Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m.

The office is asking for kits to be returned two days later. Sample kits cost $60, and participants have to pay out of pocket.

A unit coordinator says testing is crucial.

“County or city sources do have regulations where they look at water impurities and test them routinely; however, there’s no regulation or mandate for those on a private water supply to have that information,” said John Benner, Animal Science Extension Agent and Unit Coordinator for Augusta County Extension Office.

Benner adds that anyone with foul-smelling, discolored or hard water should take part in the clinic.

John Benner explains the Augusta County drinking water clinic.
John Benner explains the Augusta County drinking water clinic.(WHSV)

“Corrosion in pipes or residue in drinking glasses may be worth looking at,” Benner said.

Results will be available August 4, and extension officers will be available at a follow-up session to explain the findings. Results will remain confidential.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

